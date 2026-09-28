Nicholas “Nick” Codutti, 43, was recently arrested in Texas after a Harris County investigation into allegations involving a former Tomball High School student. The case dates back to 2018 and 2019, when Codutti was working at Tomball. He later became a well-known high school football coach in the Houston area, leading Fulshear before joining Klein High School. His arrest has now brought attention to both his coaching career and the allegations that were investigated for months before charges were filed.

Nick Codutti Arrest And Charges In Texas

Codutti was arrested on September 26, 2026, after the Harris County Sheriff's Office filed two felony charges against him: indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child. Court records reviewed by ABC13 say the allegations involve a student who was 16 at the time and was attending Tomball High School.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and court documents, the investigation began after a report was made to Child Protective Services. Investigators allege that Codutti and the student first exchanged messages and later had encounters at several locations. The alleged conduct linked to the charges took place in 2018 and 2019.

Codutti was booked into Harris County Jail and appeared at a probable cause hearing. A judge set bond at $50,000 for each charge, making the total $100,000. He later posted bond and was released. His attorney, Ryan Fremuth, told KPRC 2 that Codutti denies the allegations and plans to plead not guilty.

Nick Codutti's Coaching Career And Klein High Exit

Before the arrest, Codutti had built a long career in high school football. He moved to Texas in 2015 after coaching in Missouri and later worked at Beaumont West Brook and Tomball. He became Fulshear High School's head coach in 2021 and led the Chargers to four straight playoff appearances.

In January 2025, Klein ISD hired Codutti as its head football coach, later also naming him athletic director. The district said he had completed its required background checks and had received positive references from previous employers. In May 2026, Klein ISD placed him on leave after learning about the investigation. After his arrest, the district terminated his employment.

The allegations described in the current case concern Codutti's time at Tomball, not his later coaching roles at Fulshear or Klein, according to the Houston Chronicle. Codutti is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court, while the Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation remains ongoing.