Caleb Williams' painful exit against the Minnesota Vikings drew plenty of criticism before the full picture of his injury became clear. The Chicago Bears quarterback had gone down without contact and reacted in visible pain, leading some NFL fans and former players to question whether his response had been too strong. Days later, the diagnosis showed that Williams had suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain and could miss three to four weeks. That update changed the conversation and gave fans a reason to rethink how they had viewed his reaction.

Why NFL fans apologized to Caleb Williams

Williams suffered the injury during Chicago's 9-3 loss to Minnesota in Week 2 and was carted off the field. The reaction from some fans was mocking, with former NFL linebacker Will Compton writing, “You can't scream like that and get carted off for a hamstring.”

The later medical details painted a different picture. ESPN reported that Williams had injured the same hamstring in college and may have felt scar tissue breaking up from the previous injury. That can cause intense pain without creating long-term damage.

The explanation led some fans to change their tone. One fan wrote, “NFL fans owe him an apology,” while another said people should not have to defend a professional athlete for showing pain after an injury. Not everyone agreed. Dave Portnoy defended his earlier comments and said, “All of Chicago owes me an apology.” Bears fans pushed back on X, with one writing, “I think you owe the city of Chicago an apology.”

Caleb Williams' expected return after hamstring injury

The Bears ruled Williams out for their Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the injury was not expected to end his season. League sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the Grade 2 hamstring injury could keep him out for three to four weeks.

Chicago kept Williams on a week-to-week designation and did not place him on injured reserve, which left the door open for a quicker return. The Bears had upcoming games against the Jets, Packers, Falcons and Patriots during that stretch.

Head coach Ben Johnson had previously said Williams could recover faster than expected, noting that the quarterback had returned from past issues quicker than the average player. For Monday night, veteran Case Keenum started with Tyson Bagent serving as his backup after clearing concussion protocol.