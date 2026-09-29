Taylor Swift's friendship with Dakota Johnson has offered fans a rare glimpse into the singer's private world, especially after her July wedding to Travis Kelce. Johnson recently opened up about their close bond during a BBC Radio 1 appearance and was asked the question many Swifties have wondered about: will the newlyweds ever share official wedding pictures? Her answer was quick and confident. Johnson also described Swift's wedding as deeply personal and revealed just how much the two friends talk about, from their careers to true crime.

Dakota Johnson shares Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding photo prediction

Johnson appeared on BBC Radio 1 while promoting Verity when host Greg James brought up Swift and Kelce's highly private wedding. The couple reportedly tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with around 1,000 guests attending.

James asked Johnson whether fans could eventually see photographs from the celebration. “Do you think any of the photos are gonna ever come out from that wedding?” James, who was also in attendance, asked. Johnson quickly replied, “No.”

The actress then gave fans another clue about Swift's approach to privacy. James called Swift “surprising” as their conversation continued. “She is,” Johnson replied. “Sneaky girl.”

Johnson admitted that guests close to Swift were also cautious about what they could reveal about the wedding. Despite that, she offered a warm description of the celebration.

“It was so, like, everything she's ever dreamed of,” Johnson said of the wedding. “It just felt so completely her.”

That comment gives a glimpse into the atmosphere without revealing the details Swift and Kelce have chosen to keep private.

Dakota Johnson opens up about her friendship with Taylor Swift

Johnson and Swift's friendship extends well beyond public appearances. The actress said they speak regularly and cover almost every subject imaginable.

“Taylor and I are really good friends and we talk a lot about everything. Everything on the planet. A lot of that is true crime. She's a genius person,” Johnson gushed on Monday. “If you talk about world building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous intricate wonderland.”

Their friendship also recently crossed into Swift's music career. Johnson appeared alongside Colin Farrell in the “Patient Zero” music video, which Swift released as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The actress said the project had been filmed “ages” ago and explained that agreeing to participate was easy because of their relationship.

The Materialists star continued, “She asked me if I would do this and, of course. I'll do anything with her, she's the most fun.”

For now, Swift and Kelce's wedding remains largely out of public view. Johnson's comments suggest that fans may have to rely on personal accounts rather than official photographs if the couple continues to keep their celebration private.