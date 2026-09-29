Taylor Swift arrived at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards without Travis Kelce, but the Kansas City Chiefs star still found a way to show support for his wife. Kelce missed the ceremony because of his NFL commitments, yet his small social media gesture quickly drew attention as Swift celebrated another major night in her career. His response also comes as reports continue to focus on how the couple is balancing marriage, football and Swift's demanding schedule after their July wedding.

Travis Kelce shows support for Taylor Swift after solo VMAs appearance

Kelce was on the field in Florida while Swift walked the blue carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The timing made it impossible for him to join her, with the Chiefs facing the Miami Dolphins just hours before the VMAs.

Although Kelce could not be there in person, he “liked” two Billboard Instagram posts featuring Swift's arrival. The simple interaction offered a public sign of support while his wife attended one of the biggest nights on the music calendar alone.

Swift had plenty to celebrate. She received the inaugural Artist Director Honors and moved ahead of Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in VMA history. She also won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

During her acceptance speech, Swift reflected on her long history with music videos. “I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago,” Swift said in her speech, adding that she's been involved in making roughly 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed. “You, the fans, make it so much fun.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face busy marriage schedules

Swift's solo appearance has also revived attention around reports about the couple's busy routine. A Daily Mail source previously claimed that football commitments have limited the amount of time Swift and Kelce can spend together since their wedding in July.

“She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time – he works overtime – causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more,” an insider told The Daily Mail in late August. “Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone. They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week – they are very dedicated to that.”

The same source said the pair remain closely connected despite their schedules. “They just deal with it,” the source explained. “They know they both have massive careers, and they love what they do, so they give each other freedom.”

The source also said the couple “talk on the phone all the time, and text, FaceTime, all of it.” For Swift and Kelce, the VMAs highlighted a familiar reality: their public appearances may not always happen together, but both continue to juggle two careers that demand constant attention.