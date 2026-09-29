Jason Kelce's Eagles loyalty slipped into his ESPN commentary during Monday Night Countdown, and it took only a few words for Pat McAfee to catch it. While discussing Philadelphia's performance against the Chicago Bears on September 28, the former Eagles center repeatedly referred to the team as “we.” McAfee quickly pointed out the mistake, prompting Kelce to laugh it off with a brief apology. The moment was harmless, but it offered another glimpse into how strongly Kelce still identifies with Philadelphia years after ending his playing career.

Jason Kelce says “we” while discussing Eagles vs. Bears

Kelce was breaking down Philadelphia's first-half performance when his old-team instincts took over. He praised the Eagles' offense and discussed their ability to move the football, but his choice of pronouns made it sound as though he was still part of the roster.

“I'm looking at it's 10-7. I feel pretty good going in half. We played really well offensively. We had opportunities. We shot ourselves in the foot, but we've moved the ball. We've ran the ball well,” Kelce said. “Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball well. I think, you know, them getting the ball coming out of half, I got a feeling they got a lot of momentum going in there.”

McAfee did not let the slip pass unnoticed. “A lot of “we” talk out of Jason for Philly,” McAfee joked.

Kelce immediately realised what he had done and kept his response simple. “Sorry. Sorry,” Kelce said.

The exchange quickly became one of the lighter moments of the broadcast. Kelce may now be an analyst, but his 13 seasons in Philadelphia clearly remain close to him.

Jason Kelce's Eagles connection remains strong after retirement

Kelce officially retired from the NFL on March 4, 2024, after spending his entire career with the Eagles. Just two months later, he joined ESPN as an analyst for Monday Night Countdown, giving him a new way to remain around the sport he had played for so long.

His attachment to Philadelphia has never been a secret. In 2023, Kelce explained why the city had become such an important part of his life.

“Philadelphia has been a blessing for me to come here. I think I fit in really well,” Kelce said back in 2023, “not just with the organization and the team, but also with the fan base. I'm very grateful to have been able to play here and insert myself and my family into Philadelphia and fully call myself a Philadelphian here. It's an honor.”

That connection will be tested in a different way later this season. ESPN announced in August that Kelce will join play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for Philadelphia's Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11.

For now, his “we” slip was simply a reminder that retirement changed Kelce's job, but apparently not his instinct to root for the Eagles.