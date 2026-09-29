Tom Brady spent Sunday's broadcast watching the Chargers stall, and by most accounts he did not hide his frustration. Los Angeles lost 24-16 at Buffalo to fall to 0-3, its worst start since 2017. The offence has averaged just 14.7 points across three games, and red zone trouble keeps repeating. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel now faces the sharpest questions of his short Chargers tenure so far. Head coach Jim Harbaugh still backs him. The scoreboard, and now a seven-time Super Bowl winner in the booth, are less certain.

Why did Tom Brady call out Mike McDaniel?

Brady worked the game as a colour commentator, and the Chargers' red zone play tested his patience. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Brady was "downright baffled and irritated" by the play-calling near the goal line. One drive showed why. Facing second and goal from the one-yard line, the Chargers took two false starts, slid back to the eleven and settled for a field goal. Another possession in the third quarter ended the same way, and Harbaugh dropped his hands to his knees on the sideline.

Brady's view carries weight because he reads a stalled drive like a quarterback. He sees a goal-line chance and wonders why the simplest answer was not on the call sheet. Ryen Russillo said Brady made his disgust clear, yet it never felt nasty.

Brady is not the first voice in the booth to question McDaniel. Last season, Troy Aikman criticised his fourth-quarter decisions in a Dolphins loss to Pittsburgh, saying the philosophy was hard to understand. Aikman then joined Miami's general manager search as a consultant, and McDaniel was fired soon after. Both Hall of Fame quarterbacks, in their own way, questioned the thinking behind his calls, not the effort of his players.

Is the Chargers offence really that bad and what happens next?

The numbers say it is. Los Angeles averages 14.7 points per game and has lost every one of them. That falls far short of the hype that followed McDaniel to California. General manager Joe Hortiz rebuilt the roster around his wide zone scheme, signing running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Alec Ingold and guard Cole Strange, and drafting receiver Brenen Thompson. With that much tailoring, personnel is a hard excuse to lean on.

Harbaugh insists there is "no disconnect" between McDaniel and the offence. He also admitted, when asked about the scheme going forward, that "all options are open." Those two statements sit uneasily together, and the next few weeks may settle which one he means.

The next test is a road game against defending Super Bowl champion Seattle. Another flat showing would turn a rough start into a genuine crisis for Justin Herbert, McDaniel and a season that has barely begun.