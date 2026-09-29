Jalen Hurts guards his private life closely, and his marriage to Bry Burrows is no exception. The Eagles quarterback confirmed the marriage in a Men's Health interview for the May and June 2025 issue. The two met as students at Alabama and dated on and off for years before their engagement surfaced in September 2024. Burrows works in the tech industry and stays out of the spotlight. Fans know little beyond the highlights. Here is what is publicly known about who she is, how the relationship developed, and where the couple has appeared together.

Who is Jalen Hurts' wife, Bry Burrows?

Bry Burrows is a former Alabama student who built her career in technology. Hurts played football at Alabama from 2016 to 2018 before transferring to Oklahoma, and Burrows was a student there at the same time. After college, Burrows joined IBM in Dallas as a senior client experience consultant. Over the years she moved into other roles at the company, including positions in sales and software financing.

Her career sits apart from football, which matters given how Hurts handles his public image. His Instagram leans heavily toward football and community work, so her appearances are the exception. That made the moment after the Eagles' NFC Championship win in January 2023 easy to notice, when she joined him on the field. A few months later, Hurts told Essence magazine they had known each other since Alabama and had dated on and off.

When did Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows get engaged and married?

The engagement became public in September 2024, after Burrows was seen wearing a ring. Reports said Hurts proposed on a beach with candles, roses and a violinist. It was a far more visible gesture than Hurts usually offers online. Five months later, on Feb. 9, 2025, Philadelphia beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and Hurts celebrated with Burrows on the field. Before that game, he had called her his "rock" at a press conference. It was a short line, but it told fans plenty.

The wedding followed in spring 2025. Hurts confirmed it to Men's Health for its May and June 2025 issue. The couple also attended the 2025 Met Gala, both wearing Burberry. Burrows posed with him at the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally too. Those moments came close together, yet the pair have not turned their relationship into constant public content.

The public record is short but consistent. Two people met in college, spent years dating on and off, and married only after Hurts had won a Super Bowl. That order of events points to a couple that let things grow at their own pace. Most of what fans know comes from a handful of interviews and public appearances. That restraint stands out in a league where relationships often play out online.