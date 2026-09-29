The New York Giants sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024. On paper, the J.J. McCarthy trade looks odd. He fell to third string in Minnesota, and his 72.6 passer rating since 2024 ranks 43rd among 44 quarterbacks with at least 10 starts. Coaches and executives from five teams told Yahoo Sports the deal comes down to two things: how McCarthy fits the Giants' scheme after they lost Dart and Brian Burns, and how little it cost to get him.

Why did the Giants trade for J.J. McCarthy?

Scheme is the first reason. The Giants built their spring and summer plans around a mobile offence. Jameis Winston, a big passer by Harbaugh's own description, does not run the way Dart did. With Dart and pass rusher Brian Burns both lost, New York needed a quarterback who could move defenders around.

Harbaugh's praise for McCarthy leaned on movement: "He makes plays with his feet. He makes plays with his arm." Coaches around the league expect McCarthy to open up bootlegs, play action and a heavier run game. One AFC assistant said the system resembles what McCarthy ran at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. His speed also suits the zone-read and option calls that senior offensive assistant Greg Roman likes.

The numbers back that up. McCarthy ran 37 times for 181 yards last year and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Nobody is calling him a finished product, though. Sources pointed to shaky accuracy, an injury history and limited first-team practice time. Winston starts Sunday against Arizona, and Harbaugh made that clear.

Is a Fifth-Round pick a fair price for McCarthy?

Most executives think so, and the market explains why. Minnesota had little leverage. Kevin O'Connell, who calls the plays, had already moved on. He signed Kyler Murray at the veteran minimum, then promoted Carson Wentz over McCarthy when Murray got hurt. A player stuck on the depth chart with no fresh tape does not fetch much.

The closest recent comparison is Trey Lance. San Francisco sent him to Dallas for a fourth-round pick after 16 games and six starts. Lance did not play in his first season with the Cowboys.

An AFC executive said the price felt low for a first-round pick at first. After thinking about McCarthy's production and injuries, he decided it was probably the best Minnesota could get. An NFC executive was blunter: a fifth-rounder is an easy price for a former top-10 pick in his third year.

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley said Monday he still believes McCarthy's story is unfinished and that he can keep growing in the league. Teasley argued that another team wanting McCarthy proves his value, even though he failed to beat out Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz in Minnesota.