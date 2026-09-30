Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers veteran QB, has spent most of his NFL career in the spotlight, but one of his longest commitments has happened away from football. Since 2010, A-Rod has supported the MACC Fund, helping the Milwaukee-based organisation raise more than $2.5 million for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.The connection started during his early years with the Green Bay Packers and grew into something much bigger than occasional charity appearances. Rodgers met kids, signed helmets, spoke with families and used his profile to bring attention to a cause that has remained close to him for more than a decade.

What Is The MACC Fund And Why Did Aaron Rodgers Get Involved?

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, better known as the MACC Fund, is a Milwaukee-based organisation that has funded pediatric cancer research since 1976. It supports research into childhood cancer and blood disorders through institutions including the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Rodgers began supporting the MACC Fund in 2010 while playing for the Packers. His involvement soon became more personal than simply appearing at fundraising events.

MACC Fund president and CEO Becky Pinter told Us Weekly that Rodgers was “extremely supportive” of the organisation. She recalled him taking pictures with children, meeting staff members, signing helmets and posing with fundraising cheques.

Rodgers continued returning to support the children and the researchers working on treatments. His relationship with the organisation also brought more attention to the need for continued funding in pediatric cancer research.

The Medical College of Wisconsin recognised that commitment in 2018 by giving Rodgers an honorary doctorate. The university cited his work supporting children with cancer through his involvement with the MACC Fund and the medical college.

How Did Aaron Rodgers Raise Money For Childhood Cancer Research?

Rodgers used several parts of his public life to help the MACC Fund raise money. One of the most memorable examples came in 2015 when he appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Rodgers competed against former astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary. He won the episode and earned $50,000 for the MACC Fund.

That was one contribution in a much longer fundraising relationship. The MACC Fund said in 2016 that Rodgers had helped raise more than $2.5 million for the organisation since he began supporting it in 2010.

His involvement also helped direct attention toward the research itself. Support connected to the MACC Fund has contributed to grants and clinical work at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Rodgers' presence gave the organisation another way to reach people who knew him from football. But he also continued to show up personally, meeting children and families instead of keeping his involvement limited to fundraising appearances.

That consistency became a defining part of his relationship with the MACC Fund. Rodgers started supporting the cause at 26, long before his career reached its later stages. In 2018, the Medical College of Wisconsin said his work had helped raise $2.8 million for research affecting thousands of lives.

His NFL career eventually took him from Green Bay to New York and later Pittsburgh, but his connection to childhood cancer research remained tied to the same organisation he first supported in 2010.