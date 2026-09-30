Myles Garrett, the famous Rams star, has built a reputation as one of the NFL's most dominant defensive players, but his interests have extended beyond football. Back in Sept. 2024, the champ made a strategic investment in Johnson Energy Storage, a company founded by renowned inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson. Garrett joined the company's recent funding round as Johnson Energy Storage worked on technology designed to change the way energy is stored. The investment gave the NFL star a connection to clean-energy innovation while supporting a company focused on developing new battery technology.

Myles Garrett Backed Dr. Lonnie Johnson's Battery Technology

Johnson Energy Storage is developing a proprietary all-solid-state battery that uses glass electrolyte technology. According to the company, the technology could offer greater safety, higher energy density and lower manufacturing costs compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The technology has potential applications across several industries, including consumer electronics, mobility and stationary energy storage.

Garrett explained his reason for joining the funding round in the company's announcement.

The popular QB said, “It's a privilege to partner with Johnson Energy Storage to support their mission of transforming energy storage. Their work is nothing short of visionary, and I'm excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.”

The investment also connected Garrett with Dr. Lonnie Johnson, whose work in science and engineering has extended well beyond the battery industry. Johnson is widely known for inventing the Super Soaker and has worked on several energy-related technologies.

Garrett has also supported Johnson's nonprofit, the Johnson STEM Activity Center. The organisation focuses on giving young people opportunities to engage with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Myles Garrett Joined A Group Of High-Profile Johnson Energy Storage Investors

Garrett was not the only famous name to back Johnson Energy Storage. The firm identified many other strategic investors, including television and entertainment mogul Steve Harvey, Disney president Karey Burke, Southern Company CEO Chris Womack, UTA partner and agent Mike G., and United Distribution chairman Doug Hertz.

Johnson Energy Storage CEO Brandon Martin also welcomed Garrett's involvement with the company.

“We believe that the power to change the world extends beyond just industry. It's about making a lasting impact on our communities and future generations,” Martin said.

Garrett's investment came while he was still playing for Cleveland. The Browns later traded the defensive end to the Los Angeles Rams in June 2026. The deal sent Garrett to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Verse and multiple draft picks.

His move to the Rams came nearly two years after he invested in Johnson Energy Storage, leaving the clean-energy project as one of the notable ventures connected to his interests outside football.