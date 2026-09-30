Olivia Culpo was preparing to welcome her second child, but one part of becoming a mother of two had been weighing on her. With her daughter Colette still a toddler, Culpo worried about how she would handle the early days after another C-section. She turned to her Instagram followers for advice, asking how other mothers managed life with a young child while recovering. The question came as Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey balanced another pregnancy with the demands of the NFL season.

Olivia Culpo opens up about motherhood

Culpo shared a photo of herself holding Colette and asked her 5.3 million Instagram followers for help. “Any tips for navigating toddler life after a C-section? I'm worried about not being able to pick her up or do our usual routine when she's too little to understand why,” she wrote.

Her concern came from a very real challenge. Colette was only 14 months old, and Culpo knew she would need time to recover after giving birth. She had previously explained that she planned another C-section because her first child was delivered that way.

Culpo had spoken openly about pregnancy in recent weeks. In a Sept. 23 TikTok video, she encouraged expecting mothers not to feel guilty about gaining weight. She said she took pride in seeing her body change because it meant her baby was growing. She also urged women not to compare their pregnancies or recoveries with someone else's. For Culpo, motherhood had meant accepting that every pregnancy and postpartum experience could look different.

Olivia Culpo prepared for life with two children

The second pregnancy had brought another challenge because McCaffrey was in the middle of the football season. Culpo previously said she scheduled her C-section on a day when McCaffrey had a lighter schedule so he could be present for the birth.

However, she said he would have to leave the same day because the 49ers were playing in San Francisco while she planned to give birth in Los Angeles. That made the upcoming birth different from her first experience.

Culpo and McCaffrey announced their second pregnancy in May on Culpo's 34th birthday. The couple shared the news with a family photo featuring Colette and their dog, Oliver, along with sonogram images. For now, Culpo was focused on preparing Colette for the change at home while getting ready to welcome another baby. Her decision to ask other mothers for advice showed the practical side of pregnancy that often comes after the big announcement.