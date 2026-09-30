Diego Pavia, the popular quarterback, has started testing life away from the NFL after the Ravens waived him in July. The former Vanderbilt champ has now hinted at streaming, covering a college rivalry and even doing something connected to WWE. This intriguing move comes after a rapid change in his football career. Pavia went from finishing second in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race to going undrafted in April and signing with Baltimore. Four months later, the Ravens released him before training camp.

Diego Pavia Puts Streaming And WWE On His List

Pavia first raised the streaming idea on Snapchat in late August, asking, “Should I start streaming??” He followed that post in Sept. with an Instagram Story that said, “Looking for a streamer camera guy… hit me up.” Those posts came directly from Pavia's social-media accounts as he explored options beyond playing quarterback.

He also floated a more football-focused version of the idea. In a Sept. Snapchat post, Pavia suggested streaming the Rio Grande Rivalry, the New Mexico-New Mexico State matchup also known as Lobo-Aggie. Another Snapchat post teased that he “might do something WWE.” Pavia has not announced any of those projects as a formal career move.

There is already an audience around him. A September 5 report put Pavia at roughly 111,000 Instagram followers, 21,400 on X and 4,000 on Snapchat. That gives him an established social base if he decides to build regular content.

Baltimore Ravens Exit Followed Historic Vanderbilt Production

Baltimore signed Pavia to a three-year deal on April, 2026, after initially inviting him to rookie minicamp. Ravens coach Jesse Minter explained the thinking behind the move, saying, “For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something.” Minter made the comment while discussing the Ravens' decision to bring Pavia into their quarterback group.

Pavia never reached the regular season with Baltimore. On July 23, the Ravens waived him to create a 90-man roster spot for veteran center Ethan Pocic. He had competed for the No. 3 quarterback role behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

His college credentials explains the attention. Across 74 games, Pavia threw for 12,899 yards and 119 touchdowns. In 2025, he completed 70.6% of his passes for 3,539 yards and 29 TDs. Plus, he had 862 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season and finished second behind Fernando Mendoza in the Heisman voting.

Football still has different paths available. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have held Pavia's exclusive CFL negotiating rights since 2024, while the UFL has also emerged as a possible option.

That leaves Pavia with football opportunities still available while he experiments with a completely different audience-driven career.