A road game in Denver turned into a family trip for Matthew Stafford, with Kelly Stafford bringing all four of their daughters along to support the Los Angeles Rams quarterback. Before kickoff, Kelly gave followers a glimpse of the journey, showing the girls together in Rams gear as they prepared to fly out. The family made the trip hoping to cheer Stafford on, but the night ended differently than they expected. Los Angeles lost 30-26 after giving up a 16-point halftime lead.

Kelly Stafford shares a look at Denver trip

Kelly shared the first glimpse of the Denver trip on her Instagram Stories before the Rams faced the Broncos. One photo showed daughters Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler together on a plane, all dressed in yellow Rams clothing and ready to support their dad.

She simply wrote “Denver” over the post, adding an airplane graphic to the moment. Kelly then gave NFL reporter Erin Andrews a shoutout, writing, “Girl, looking good at 40,000 feet.”

The family arrived in Denver with plenty of reason to be excited about another NFL Sunday. Stafford entered the game after a strong home opener against the New York Giants, when he threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 Rams win.

But Sunday night became much tougher. Los Angeles led 16-0 at halftime before Denver fought back. Stafford finished with 390 passing yards and two touchdowns, but Talanoa Hufanga intercepted his final pass in the end zone as the Broncos completed a 30-26 comeback.

Matthew Stafford's family continues to support him

For Kelly and the girls, the Denver trip was another chance to be close to Stafford on an NFL Sunday. The family has followed his career for years, with his daughters often appearing at games and cheering for him.

The four girls are Sawyer and Chandler, the couple's nine-year-old twins, eight-year-old Hunter and six-year-old Tyler. PEOPLE noted that the children have supported their father at major moments, including the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory in 2022.

Stafford has spoken openly about what fatherhood means to him. In a 2021 Rams.com Q&A, he called having his four daughters “the greatest part of my life.” That support was visible again in Denver. The result left Stafford with a difficult loss, but Kelly and the girls had made sure he did not make the road trip alone.