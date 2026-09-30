Josh Allen's strong start with the Buffalo Bills has brought a little extra caution into his home. With Buffalo sitting at 3-0, Hailee Steinfeld admitted that she and Allen had become “a little ‘stitious” while watching the team keep its perfect record alive. Steinfeld commented on an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", where she spoke about life around Allen's NFL season. After three very different wins, she seemed happy to hold on to anything that might keep the good run going.

Hailee Steinfeld on Buffalo Bills superstition

Steinfeld's comment came after the Bills survived a messy Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Buffalo had opened the season with wins over the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, but the 24-16 victory over Los Angeles looked very different from those high-scoring games.

When Fallon asked whether she and Allen were superstitious when things were going well, Steinfeld gave a simple answer. “We're a little ‘stitious. How can you not be? It's all happening,” she said.

There was plenty for the couple to feel good about. Allen had accounted for 11 total touchdowns through three games, with five passing scores and six rushing touchdowns. Even after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble against the Chargers, he rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Allen had given the Bills another reason to celebrate in Week 2 as well. Against Detroit, he became the first player in NFL history to record 10 career games with at least two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen balance family life

The superstition came during a busy period for the couple, who welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in 2026. Allen has spoken about how becoming a father changed his priorities, saying his wife and daughter had become his No. 1 priority.

Steinfeld has described football season as a different kind of routine for her. Allen's NFL schedule leaves little room for flexibility, while her acting work can give her more freedom to arrange her time. She has said that football season allows her to slow down and support him before her own career becomes busier in the offseason.

That family routine now runs alongside Allen's push to keep Buffalo unbeaten. With the Bills entering Week 4 at 3-0, Steinfeld's words showed that she was enjoying the run while trying not to disturb whatever was working.