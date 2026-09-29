Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart were all missing from Week 3, but their teams still found a way to win. The three young quarterbacks were sidelined after injuries in Week 2, leaving their backups with major jobs. Case Keenum helped the Bears beat the Eagles 27-7, Marcus Mariota led Washington past Seattle 33-31, and Jameis Winston guided the Giants to a 12-7 win over Tennessee. The results gave all three teams a much-needed lift while their starting quarterbacks recover.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels And Jaxson Dart See Backups Step Up

Keenum had the biggest numbers of the three. Starting for Williams, he completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, threw two touchdowns and ran for another score. His 110.8 passer rating helped Chicago beat Philadelphia 27-7 at Soldier Field.

Mariota also made his chance count against Seattle. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Washington won 33-31, giving Mariota a strong first start after Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow against Dallas in Week 2.

Winston had a different task with the Giants. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards with no interceptions and a 77.5 rating. New York still beat Tennessee 12-7, with its defense and four field goals doing much of the scoring work.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels And Jaxson Dart Face Different Injury Timelines

The three injuries now have very different timelines. Williams is considered week-to-week with a right hamstring injury, while Daniels is also week-to-week after his elbow injury. Neither player was placed on injured reserve before Week 3.

Dart faces the longest absence. The Giants confirmed he will miss the rest of the regular season because of his knee injury, while coach John Harbaugh left open the possibility of a postseason return depending on his recovery. Winston is now the Giants' starting quarterback.

That leaves three teams moving forward with very different quarterback situations. Chicago and Washington are waiting for their young starters to recover, while New York must prepare for a much longer stretch without Dart. For one weekend, though, all three backups answered the call and helped their teams win.