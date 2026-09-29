Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in December, and after a nine-month recovery, his Chiefs teammates are comparing him to LeBron James. NFL reporter Cameron White shared the reactions on Sunday, quoting receiver Tyquan Thornton and Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith. Their praise is about how Mahomes handled rehab and how quickly he looks like himself again. The comparison is unusual, and so is the reason behind it. Kansas City came into its game against the Miami Dolphins at 2-0, and the quarterback has driven much of that. He is also wearing a lighter knee brace this season.

Why are Chiefs teammates comparing Patrick Mahomes to LeBron James?

The comparison started with Thornton, and it was not about talent. It was about something he saw in the training room. White passed along the conversation this way:

“Tyquan Thornton told me, ‘He's like LeBron James to me. I'll never forget watching him in the training room one day after his surgery, flexing his knee, bending it.' Their Pro Bowl guard, Trey Smith, said, ‘He is different than anybody I've ever met, wired like a freak of nature. His work ethic makes us want to protect him even more.' One thing to note, I'm told Mahomes is wearing a sleeker knee brace that is lighter,” White said.

That image says plenty. Mahomes was not waiting around for the knee to heal. Soon after surgery, he was already testing it. The LeBron comparison fits better than it first sounds. James built a long career on obsessive body care, and Thornton seems to see the same habit in his quarterback.

Smith's comment comes from a different angle. He is a guard, so protecting Mahomes is literally his job. When a lineman says the quarterback's work makes linemen want to protect him even more, it tells you the locker room has bought in. That kind of trust is hard to fake.

How has Patrick Mahomes played since returning from his ACL injury?

The numbers back up the talk. Patrick Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee on December 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, had surgery and missed the rest of that season. This year, Kansas City opened 2-0, and he has thrown for 566 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He has also carried nine times for 40 yards and a touchdown. That last part matters. Scrambling is the part of his game a knee injury puts most at risk, and he has not avoided it.

Sunday's game against Miami opened the way many Chiefs games do. On the first snap, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for 20 yards on a deep over route. Kansas City led 14-7 at halftime and 14-10 after three quarters, while the winless Dolphins searched for momentum. The lighter brace is a small detail, but less weight should help a quarterback who improvises as much as he does.