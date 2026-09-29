The Dallas Cowboys left Brazil with a painful 34-31 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, but the trip still gave the franchise a memorable moment away from the field. While the players dealt with a dramatic loss in Rio, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders embraced the international spotlight. Their performance, energy and appearance alongside Ricky Martin gave fans a different reason to celebrate during an otherwise frustrating Cowboys weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders light up Brazil

The Cowboys appeared to have forced overtime after Brandon Aubrey's late field goal tied the game. Baltimore quickly changed the script, however, moving into range for Tyler Loop to drill a 56-yard winner as time expired.

The result dropped Dallas to 1-2 and left head coach Brian Schottenheimer frustrated by the way the game ended. He focused on the effort from his players rather than pointing fingers.

“At the end of the day, I just really just feel bad for [the players],” he said. “You know, we played hard, we fought back, after a long trip, and we had our chance to win. Unfortunately, we didn't get it done.”

Away from the heartbreak, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders enjoyed a very different night. They performed their well-known “Thunderstruck” routine before a packed Brazilian crowd, bringing one of the NFL's most recognisable traditions to Rio.

Their presence added a major entertainment element to the Cowboys' international trip. The squad also appeared during a halftime show featuring Ricky Martin, giving the Brazilian audience another high-profile part of the NFL experience.

The contrast was hard to miss. Dallas' players were left thinking about missed opportunities, while the cheerleaders became part of the celebration surrounding the event.

Cowboys turn attention back to football

The loss remains the main issue for Dallas. After surrendering the game in the final moments, Schottenheimer stressed that the entire team must take responsibility and move forward.

“No one can say that they called or played a perfect game. No one,” he said. “And so, to me, at the end of the day, we all look at ourselves first. We pull our bootstraps up, we get our asses back to Frisco, and we go back to work.”

That message sets the tone for the Cowboys' next stretch. At 1-2, Dallas cannot afford to let the dramatic defeat define its season.

For the cheerleaders, though, the Brazil trip offered a chance to showcase the Cowboys brand on an international stage. Their “Thunderstruck” performance, the packed crowd and the Ricky Martin halftime appearance ensured that the franchise remained part of the entertainment long after the final whistle.

The Cowboys may have left Rio disappointed by the scoreboard, but their cheerleaders helped make the trip memorable for another reason.