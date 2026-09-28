Bo Nix gave the Denver Broncos another big reason to believe in him on Sunday night. The quarterback helped Denver erase a 16-point halftime deficit against the Los Angeles Rams and win 30-26 at home. It was not a perfect game for Nix. He completed 17 of 34 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His numbers were not eye-catching. The result was. Nix again made big plays when Denver needed them most. That has now become a clear part of his young NFL career.

Bo Nix's Latest Comeback Shows Why Bo Nix Is Earning That Reputation

Nix looked lost in the first half. Denver had no points and trailed 16-0. The Rams had control and looked ready to finish the night with a comfortable win.

Then the game changed.

Nix helped Denver score 30 points after halftime. He made the plays needed to keep the Broncos close and helped put them ahead late. The defense also made a huge play when Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown.

The comeback caught the attention of Patrick Surtain Sr., the former NFL All-Pro and father of Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. His reaction to Nix showed how much the quarterback's late-game play is starting to stand out around Denver.

Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle this is crazy pic.twitter.com/UNlpFJJFGD — wok (@wokdior) September 28, 2026

The win added to a growing trend for Nix. Since 2025, he has led the NFL in game-winning drives, fourth-quarter comebacks and touchdowns while trailing by one score.

Colin Cowherd's Numbers Explain Why Bo Nix Keeps Coming Through Late

Colin Cowherd also used the Rams loss to focus on Nix. On The Herd, Cowherd pointed to Nix's record in close games and said, "He leads the NFL since he came into the league, seriously, in game-winning drives."

According to Pro Football Reference, Nix has 12 regular-season game-winning drives and 10 fourth-quarter comebacks since 2024. Patrick Mahomes has nine game-winning drives over that span, while Josh Allen has eight.

That does not mean Nix is playing perfect football. Cowherd made that clear too. The Broncos quarterback still has slow starts and uneven stretches. His Week 3 passing numbers also show that side of his game.

But Denver has something many teams want. Its quarterback keeps finding a way when the game is almost gone.

Nix is now being mentioned alongside Broncos legend John Elway for his comeback numbers. He had 11 fourth-quarter comebacks, including the playoffs, through his first two seasons, putting him close to Elway's mark.

For now, the numbers give the Broncos a clear reason to trust Nix late. The bigger test will be whether he can keep producing these moments while also fixing the slow starts that put Denver in trouble.