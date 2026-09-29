After a 6-11 season that kept the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes had a very different start to 2026. The quarterback returned from his serious knee injury and helped Kansas City open the season 3-0, with the latest win coming against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. And among the many Chiefs supporters in Miami, Mahomes had one especially little fan watching him closely. His 1-year-old daughter, Golden, joined Brittany Mahomes in the stands, giving fans a sweet glimpse of the youngest member of the Mahomes family cheering for her dad.

Brittany Mahomes shares Golden's sweet moment

Golden sat with Brittany as the Chiefs took on Miami, dressed in red and gold with “Mahomes 15” embroidered on her outfit. The colors matched her father's team, while the number belonged to the quarterback she had come to support.

Brittany shared the moment on her Instagram Story with the simple caption, “My Baby.” In the photo, she covered Golden's ears as the noise from the stadium surrounded them. The gesture gave the picture a sweet family feel while the game unfolded below them.

Brittany had another reason to enjoy the afternoon. She showed her followers the large group of Chiefs fans who had traveled to Miami and praised the support Kansas City received on the road. “Man do I love seeing ChiefsKingdom show up always!!!!” she wrote, adding a fire emoji. The Chiefs then finished the afternoon with a 24-10 win, giving Patrick and his teammates an unbeaten 3-0 start.

Patrick Mahomes' strong return meant more to Brittany

The family moment came during a strong stretch for Patrick, who had returned to the field after suffering ACL and LCL tears in December 2025. Brittany had followed his recovery closely and celebrated his first touchdown of the season earlier in September.

She had made her excitement clear after that score, posting, “HESSSSSS BACKKKKKKKK.” Patrick looked sharp again against Miami. He completed all 14 of his play-action passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, according to ESPN, matching Russell Wilson's 2020 mark for the most completions without an incompletion on play action over the past 20 seasons.

Brittany continued to celebrate his performance after the game. She commented on one of Patrick's Instagram posts featuring him with Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Jalen Royals, writing, “The second pic is ( adding four fire emojis).” For Brittany, the Miami trip offered both sides of the Chiefs' latest win. She got to cheer for Patrick while watching their youngest child experience a game day from the stands.