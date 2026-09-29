Joe Burrow rumored girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, used a conversation about romance novels to question a relationship idea that often gets dressed up as love. During an episode of her podcast, Booked, Blonde & Busy, Ponton spoke with therapist and author Kier Gaines about why young women can become attached to fictional men who hide the truth while calling it protection. Her example was Xaden from Fourth Wing, a character known for keeping secrets from Violet. Ponton wanted to understand why that behavior can feel caring, even when it takes away another person's choice.

Olivia Ponton talks about love and trust

Ponton brought up the familiar “book boyfriend” idea while discussing Gaines' views on healing and relationships. She pointed to Xaden as an example, describing him as private and someone who lies while saying he is doing it to protect the woman he loves.

“So, we have Xaden from Fourth Wing. He's like brooding, super private. He lies to you constantly. Xaden, but he calls it like protecting,” Ponton said. “Oh, I didn't tell you because I'm just protecting you. Like, why does I'm protecting you read as love?” Gaines said protection can become difficult to separate from control when it removes a person's ability to make their own decisions. He explained that the idea of protection can create a sense of safety while being used in a way that limits someone's freedom.

Gaines offered one final warning about relationships and the idea of being someone's exception: “Don't fall for the exceptionality thing. A person is who they are. Just because you're exempt for the time being doesn't mean you'll be exempt forever.”

Joe Burrow's recent setback with the Bengals

Ponton's comments came as her rumored relationship with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continued to draw attention. Burrow, meanwhile, had just experienced a difficult Week 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati fell 27-30 after several mistakes, with Burrow's late fourth-quarter fumble becoming the final blow. He had completed 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns before the turnover ended the Bengals' last chance.

Burrow said Cincinnati needed to stop making mistakes that put the team in difficult situations. The Bengals dropped to 2-1 after the loss, while Pittsburgh moved to 2-1.