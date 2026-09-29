Josh Allen's night ended with a win, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback gave his team something else to monitor. Allen took a helmet to his left knee late in Sunday's 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and appeared uncomfortable afterwards. He stayed in the game and handled another designed run, but the footage later showed him favoring the leg. With Buffalo preparing for New England in Week 4, the concern centers on whether the hit caused an injury that could limit one of the league's most dangerous running quarterbacks.

Josh Allen faces knee injury concern

The hit came with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter. Allen grimaced after the contact, but he did not leave the game. He later appeared to limp and put less weight on his left leg during his postgame media availability. The Bills have not announced a significant injury. Head coach Joe Brady said Monday that the team would evaluate players over the next few days and indicated he was not particularly worried about Allen.

“As always with the medical, we're going to have to kind of see how everyone's kind of got the bumps and bruises the day after the game,” Brady said. “Josh is always a little [sore] the day after the game, but I'm never usually concerned about him.”

Sports doctor Jesse Morse offered more caution on X. He said the injury could involve Allen's MCL and suggested it may be a Grade 1 sprain. Morse said a more serious sprain could affect Allen's availability and reduce his designed runs.

Josh Allen's history of playing through injuries

Allen has started 128 straight regular season games and has not missed a game because of an injury since his rookie season in 2018, when a right elbow UCL sprain kept him out for four games.Allen later revealed that he had played through a broken bone in his right foot during the final weeks of the 2025 season. The injury was aggravated against Cleveland, but he continued into the postseason.

The Bills are 3-0 after beating the Chargers, with the New England Patriots next on Oct. 4. Allen completed 16 of 26 passes for 204 yards, threw two interceptions and ran for two touchdowns on Sunday. The next few days will show how much the knee affects his preparation for Week 4.