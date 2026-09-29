Ben Johnson faces an unexpected quarterback decision after Case Keenum powered the Chicago Bears to a convincing 27-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum started because Caleb Williams is recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain and Tyson Bagent had only recently cleared concussion protocol. The veteran responded with three total touchdowns and no interceptions, giving Johnson plenty to consider before Chicago hosts the New York Jets on October 4. Rather than immediately naming his Week 4 starter, the Bears coach has kept both Keenum and Bagent under consideration.



Case Keenum Strengthens His Claim To Start



Keenum entered Monday night having not played since December 2023, but the 38-year-old looked composed from the opening drive. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, then added a rushing score. His first touchdown pass, an eight-yard connection with Luther Burden III, helped Chicago establish control.



The performance was built on quick decisions and ball security. Keenum avoided forcing throws against Philadelphia and allowed his supporting cast to contribute. D'Andre Swift rushed for 84 yards, while Kalif Raymond led Chicago with 90 receiving yards.



The defense made Keenum's assignment easier by producing three takeaways and stopping the Eagles after halftime. Philadelphia gained only seven yards across its first three third-quarter possessions. T.J. Edwards then intercepted Jalen Hurts on fourth down, helping Chicago turn a narrow halftime advantage into a comfortable victory.

That team display improved the Bears to 2-1 and gave Keenum a convincing argument for another start.



Tyson Bagent Remains In The Week 4 Race



Bagent remains an option because he entered the season as Williams' primary backup. He replaced the injured starter against Minnesota but suffered a concussion during the loss. Although Bagent cleared protocol before Monday's game, limited preparation led Chicago to start Keenum.



Johnson must decide whether to reward Keenum or restore the original depth chart. Keenum offers experience, pocket management and momentum. Bagent provides greater mobility, familiarity with the offense and a longer-term role. Practice should reveal which quarterback gives Chicago the better chance against New York.



Williams is expected to miss three to four weeks, making this more than a one-game decision. The Bears face Green Bay after the Jets, so Johnson needs someone capable of keeping the offense competitive until Williams returns.



The Jets arrive 1-2 after losing 31-24 to Detroit. Keenum's performance makes him the logical choice, yet keeping the competition open pressures both quarterbacks. For Chicago, that uncertainty now resembles depth instead of an emergency.



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