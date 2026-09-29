Maxx Crosby has wasted no time turning the Las Vegas Raiders' unbeaten start into fuel for their biggest early-season challenge. Moments after a 35-27 comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints moved Las Vegas to 3-0, the star defensive end directed his teammates' attention toward Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is also unbeaten, making the October 4 clash at Allegiant Stadium an early battle for control of the AFC West. Crosby's intense warning ensured the Raiders' celebration quickly gave way to rivalry-week focus.



Maxx Crosby Quickly Shifts Focus To Kansas City



Crosby's message was blunt. He praised the victory but reminded teammates that the Chiefs were coming to Las Vegas. His demand was simple: enjoy the result, recover and prepare for the fight. The tone reflected a player who understands how little an unbeaten opening means if the Raiders cannot challenge the division's power.



Las Vegas earned its confidence by showing resilience in New Orleans. The Raiders trailed 27-16 in the third quarter before scoring 19 unanswered points. Kirk Cousins finished with 248 yards and three touchdowns, while Brock Bowers had 10 receptions, 116 yards and a score.



The defense drove the comeback. Crosby recovered a fourth-quarter fumble, and Las Vegas created opportunities through takeaways. The Saints were held scoreless in the final period, continuing a run in which the Raiders have not allowed a fourth-quarter point this season. That strength gives Crosby reason to believe his team can trouble Mahomes under pressure.

Unbeaten Rivals Battle For AFC West Control



Kansas City presents the ultimate assignment. Mahomes threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 24-10 win over Miami, keeping Kansas City 3-0. Travis Kelce supplied the sealing touchdown, while Kenneth Walker III scored rushing and receiving.



Crosby and Mahomes have developed one of the AFC West's fiercest battles. The Raiders defender has described their meetings as warfare, despite mutual respect away from football. His task on Sunday will be disrupting Mahomes without allowing the quarterback to escape and produce explosive plays.



The stakes stretch beyond pride. Both teams enter Week 4 tied atop the division, and the winner will claim early control of the AFC West. Las Vegas has not started 3-0 since 2021, but defeating Kansas City would transform an encouraging opening into a statement.



Crosby's message was not empty bravado. It reminded the Raiders that their standard must rise. Against Mahomes and the Chiefs, their fourth-quarter toughness, turnover production and belief will face their strongest examination.

