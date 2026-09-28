Stephen A. Smith had very different things to say about two NFL stories after Week 3. The ESPN host enjoyed seeing the Dallas Cowboys fall apart against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. At the same time, he had praise for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after his late comeback against the Carolina Panthers. The two moments showed how quickly Smith can change his tone when the game gives him a reason. Dallas suffered a painful 34-31 loss, while Watson helped Cleveland win 21-18. Both games gave Smith plenty to discuss on First Take.

Stephen A. Smith Found Plenty To Laugh About After The Dallas Cowboys' Painful Loss

The Dallas Cowboys had a late chance against the Baltimore Ravens but could not finish the job. They lost 34-31 in Brazil after a dramatic final stretch.

Michael Irvin was in the First Take studio when Smith turned his attention toward Dallas. The ESPN host clearly enjoyed the result, especially with a Cowboys legend sitting next to him.

"Did you see what happened to those Cowboys? Did you see it? I know you saw it because I know I saw it," Smith told Irvin.

He later added, "I have had a wonderful week, but it is nothing like ending it appropriately, watching the Cowboys go down, invent new ways to do it."

The loss left Dallas with a 1-2 record after three games. It also brought more attention to the team's problems late in games.

I Couldn't. I Just Couldn't.

Even Though I'm in BRAZIL! pic.twitter.com/zRJdwIK1wV — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 27, 2026

The Cowboys still have time to recover. Their upcoming games against the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers could give them a chance to get back on track.

Stephen A. Smith Also Had Praise For Deshaun Watson After The Browns' Comeback Win

Smith's tone was very different when he discussed Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Watson helped Cleveland beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18. He finished with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a late touchdown pass that helped turn the game around.

Smith said he "can't say enough about how glad I am, how happy I am for Deshaun Watson."

That praise came after Smith had criticized Watson earlier. The First Take host had questioned the quarterback's response to criticism from fans and his struggles on the field.

This time, Watson gave him a reason to focus on what went right.

"This brother is showing up," Smith said. "That's who we remember. That's who we've been looking for."

Watson's late-game numbers have also stood out through the first three weeks. According to Pro Football Network, he has completed 75% of his second-half passes for 397 yards, four touchdowns and a 132.5 passer rating.

For Smith, Week 3 brought two very different reactions. The Cowboys' collapse gave him another reason to joke about Dallas, while Watson's comeback gave him a reason to praise a quarterback he had recently criticized.