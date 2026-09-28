Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has become part of the story behind some of her most closely examined songs. Since the couple began dating in 2023, fans have searched her lyrics for clues about their romance, from football references and marriage hints to intimate details about their life together. That speculation grew after Swift released The Tortured Poets Department in 2024 and became even stronger with The Life of a Showgirl in 2025. Now, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore adds another chapter, with “Cleveland!” offering a direct reference to Kelce's hometown and their marriage.

Taylor Swift songs linked to Travis Kelce

“The Alchemy” remains one of the clearest examples of fans connecting Swift's songwriting to Kelce. Released on The Tortured Poets Department, the track is packed with football imagery, including a reference to players sitting on the bench and a team enjoying a winning streak.

The song's most striking moment comes when Swift sings about a celebration involving a trophy, raised friends and a player running towards her. Fans linked those details to Kelce's Super Bowl victory in 2024 and his reunion with Swift on the field.

“So High School” sparked even more discussion. The song captures the excitement of a youthful romance and includes a reference to the old “marry, kiss, kill” question Kelce answered during an interview involving Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

Swift later appeared to reinforce the connection when she announced her engagement in 2025 with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Other songs have offered different clues. “Opalite” is especially significant because Swift explained that Kelce's birthstone inspired the title. “Eldest Daughter” also explores marriage and family, while “Wi$h Li$t” imagines a quieter future filled with children, privacy and a home life.

The Life of a Showgirl adds more Travis Kelce clues

Swift's 2025 album made the references more personal. “The Fate of Ophelia” contains language that fans connected to Kelce, while its music video also includes a visual clue involving him.

Then came “Wood,” which takes a much cheekier approach. The track includes the line “New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood,” appearing to reference the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother Jason.

“Honey” also drew attention because Kelce has previously revealed “sweetie” as one of his nicknames for Swift.

The newest addition, “Cleveland!,” takes the connection closer to home. Released on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, the song references Cleveland Heights and includes the wedding-related lyric, “now I'm wearing white.”

With Swift and Kelce now married, the songs offer fans a timeline of a relationship that moved from early romance and football-season excitement to marriage and thoughts about family.