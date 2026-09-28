For the Hunt family, the business around soccer in Texas was becoming much bigger than match days. Hunt Sports Development, run by the same family that owned the Kansas City Chiefs, partnered with Peak Curated Development and VENU to build a mixed-use district around FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The project was expected to include a hotel, restaurants, convention space and entertainment venues, with construction planned to begin in 2027. The broader development was designed to turn the stadium site into a destination that remained active year-round.

What the Chiefs owners are building in Texas

The east side of Toyota Stadium's 32-acre site was set for the new district, while a separate office project was moving ahead on the west side. That office complex was planned to contain more than 1 million square feet of premium office space, adding a business component to the area alongside its sports and entertainment uses.

The first phase included an approximately 290-room boutique hotel with a restaurant, bar, rooftop lounge, spa and fitness center. More than 40,000 square feet of convention, meeting and event space was planned as part of the same phase.

The event center was set to feature a 15,000-square-foot ballroom that could be divided for smaller gatherings. It could also be transformed into a 3,000-person music hall or live entertainment venue, allowing the property to host different types of events beyond soccer.

The Hunt family's vision for Toyota Stadium

The project carried a personal connection for the Hunt family because it followed a vision Lamar Hunt had for the area decades earlier. Clark Hunt said his father worked with the City of Frisco when the stadium was largely surrounded by farmland and believed the site could eventually become the center of a vibrant community.

As per BusinessWire, Hunt said, “Today, it is our honor to build upon our dad's legacy and help bring that vision to life.”

Dan Hunt wanted that vision to stretch beyond the stadium itself. He said the goal was to give visitors reasons to spend four, five or six hours at the site rather than leaving after a match. Restaurants, hospitality, meetings and live entertainment were expected to keep the property active on days without games. The plan came as Toyota Stadium itself underwent a $215 million renovation, which was scheduled for completion in spring 2028. FC Dallas had extended its lease through 2057, tying the club's long-term future to the site.