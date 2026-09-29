Kylie Kelce had a simple answer for people who thought her family minivan had gone too far: it got cleaned. The mother of four addressed the criticism during the Sept. 24 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast after a commenter told her not to let the Toyota Sienna “get that bad again.” Kylie pushed back, pointing to life with four young daughters and the snacks that come with every ride. Her response turned a messy car into a bigger conversation about what parenting really looks like.

Kylie Kelce's message to critics

The comment came after Kylie showed how much her Sienna had collected during family life. Earlier in September, she posted a video cleaning the minivan, where toys, trash and other leftovers had piled up. The moment that caught attention was a plastic bag holding week-old pancakes, which Kylie said was where she had to draw the line.

By the time she finished, the stains were gone, and the trash had been cleared. But when a commenter told her not to let the van get “that bad again,” Kylie did not treat it like a parenting lesson.

“Are you new here? There's four of them. Do you know how many snacks they eat on an average ten-minute car ride? 42 each!” she said on her podcast. She added that the mess was “not that serious” because it had been cleaned. Kylie pushed back on the pressure to keep everything perfect. “Sometimes things get away from you. Stop acting all high and mighty,” she said.

Kylie Kelce's journey to minivan life

The messy Sienna was not where Kylie expected her minivan story to end. In January 2025, she admitted she was preparing for four car seats and accepted that “minivans [are in].” She joked that she planned to give the choice a three-year commitment before pretending it never happened.

By June 2025, Kylie had started getting used to life with her Sienna. She had once said she would never become a minivan mom, but a Toyota ad showed her making the most of it, from the extra cup holders to the built-in vacuum and touch-free trunk.

Many people in the comments said they could relate to the mess and felt less alone seeing a family car that looked like theirs. Kylie was not saying the van should stay messy. She cleaned it herself. Her point was simply that a little family chaos does not have to mean someone is doing life the wrong way.