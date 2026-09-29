Saquon Barkley had reason to worry after a hard hit on the first play against the Tennessee Titans, but the Eagles running back quickly moved past the scare. After leaving the game with a stinger, Barkley returned to practice later in the week and made it clear he expected to play against the Chicago Bears. The MRI showed no serious issue, while his strength returned before Monday night. That gave Philadelphia a welcome boost, especially with its running game searching for a better rhythm early in the season.

Saquon Barkley's positive injury update

Barkley's injury happened on his opening carry against Tennessee when defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons stopped him for no gain. He went inside for evaluation and missed the rest of the first half before returning after halftime with a neck roll. The injury limited him to four carries for nine yards and five touches.

The Eagles did not have to wait long for a better sign. Barkley returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, then handled a full workload Friday. He had undergone an MRI earlier in the week to make sure the stinger was not serious.

Barkley explained that a stinger could affect the nerves running from the neck into the arm and hand. He said the strength had returned and that he felt good enough to play. He planned to use a modified neck roll that offered protection without restricting his movement. “I'm gonna go out there and play fearless. Don't worry about it,” Barkley said, according to The Athletic.

Saquon Barkley found his rhythm against Chicago

The positive update became even clearer when Barkley took the field Monday night. He rushed 15 times for 82 yards against the Bears, with 73 of those yards coming before halftime. He lost two yards on his only reception.

The performance gave the Eagles more evidence that the stinger had not kept Barkley from contributing. Philadelphia had struggled to get much from its running backs through the first two games, with Barkley managing 83 yards against Washington before his limited outing against Tennessee. Barkley had not missed a full game because of injury since joining Philadelphia in 2024. He had admitted that the stinger served as a reminder to pay more attention to neck strength and stability as he worked on his long-term health.

The running back had remained confident in the process even after the early struggles. “We will get this thing rolling; it's going to be something scary,” Barkley said.