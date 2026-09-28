Justin Herbert proposed to Madison Beer on July 26, and the date was no random pick. Beer revealed on a Twitch livestream over the weekend that it marked exactly one year since he asked her to be his girlfriend. The couple shared the engagement news with fans two days later, on July 28. She also opened up about her ring, an antique elongated cushion, and how emotional the whole moment still makes her. It has been a bright spot for Herbert, whose Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 in the 2026 season.

Why does Justin Herbert's proposal date matter to Madison Beer?

The story behind the date is simple. Last July 26, Herbert asked Beer to be his girlfriend. This year, on the same day, he asked her to be his wife. Beer explained it herself on Twitch. "So last July 26, he asked me to be his girlfriend and this one he asked me to be his wife," she said.

So the proposal came two days before the public announcement on July 28. Beer linked the date to their anniversary in that stream.

She added a bit of context. "We had been together, obviously, before he asked me to be his girlfriend, but it was on our official one-year anniversary."

The memory still gets to her. "Very cute. My heart can't take it. Honestly, it makes me want to cry whenever I talk about it," Beer said.

She sounds thrilled. "I'm really, really excited and I feel really lucky to be marrying such an incredible person, and I can't believe it," she said.

Herbert has spoken about it in similar terms. He told SiriusXM NFL Radio, "She's changed my life, and it's something I never thought was possible." A proposal on an anniversary is a small detail, yet it reads like a date picked with care.

What does Madison Beer's engagement ring look like?

Beer kept the ring details short. "My ring is an antique elongated cushion," she said. "It is a cushion, so it has rounded edges, and I love it very much. And I love that it's an antique."

In plain terms, that means a longer stone with soft edges and an older style. The price is an outside guess. Jewelry experts who spoke to InStyle said the ring could be worth between $500,000 and $1.2 million, depending on its exact specifications.

Beer has been a regular presence around the team this season. She showed up at training camp, where she was seen sharing some affection with Herbert on the practice field. She danced in the Chargers' suite at the Sept. 13 opener against the Arizona Cardinals and was at the Las Vegas Raiders game last week.

The results have not matched the mood off the field. Los Angeles is 0-3, and the next game is on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 4.