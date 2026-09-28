Drake Maye's difficult start to the 2026 NFL season took another turn after the New England Patriots suffered a heavy loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback committed three turnovers in the 35-6 defeat, adding to growing concerns about his decision-making. One opposing coach, speaking to The Athletic's Mike Sando, offered a blunt assessment of Maye's recent performances. The coach also made a striking comparison, suggesting the Patriots quarterback may be trying to recreate the kind of improvisational football associated with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers before he has mastered the basics of his position.

Drake Maye's decision-making comes under scrutiny

Maye has already produced several costly moments through the Patriots' first three games. His season began with a late interception against the Seattle Seahawks after he forced a throw into tight coverage. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another mistake came when a promising play turned into an interception.

The opposing coach highlighted that sequence while explaining why Maye's current style has raised questions.

"(Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2), he has a deep cross against the Mike linebacker. They have only three underneath defenders. He hangs the ball so much that the Mike linebacker miraculously gets into the play, chases it down and creates the interception."

The coach also pointed to a separate play against Pittsburgh and Maye's fumble against Jacksonville.

"He is in the red zone against Pittsburgh, and he doesn't have to, but he sprints up in the pocket, he meets the defender and slides for the sack," the coach said. "He literally sacks himself. (Sunday), he just muffs the ball while passing. Fumbled it and gave it to the other team."

Those plays have added pressure on Maye to become more consistent as New England enters a difficult stretch of its schedule.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers comparison raises eyebrows

The most pointed criticism came when the coach discussed Maye's tendency to search for big plays rather than rely on sound fundamentals. He argued that the quarterback needs greater consistency in his footwork, throwing platform and accuracy while moving.

"The best players, their fundamentals are impeccable, repeatable. This guy's are not. He has nervous, happy feet. He does not throw off a sturdy platform. He is not real accurate on the move, and tries the heroics," the coach said. After a pause, he added, "He looks like he is watching (Patrick) Mahomes and (Aaron) Rodgers in primetime games and is at the flag football game on Saturday afternoon trying to play copycat."

The comparison is notable because Mahomes and Rodgers have built reputations for creating plays outside the normal structure of an offense. However, the coach's criticism was not that Maye lacks talent. Instead, it centred on whether he is attempting difficult plays before establishing consistency with the fundamentals.

New England now faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. With the Patriots sitting at 1-2, Maye's response will be closely watched as the team tries to regain momentum.