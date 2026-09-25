Taylor Swift's new song about Travis Kelce has quickly become a talking point beyond music. “Cleveland!” is tied to Kelce's Ohio roots, his childhood and the relationship he now shares with Swift. The song also touches on their marriage and the way Kelce sees Swift. But not every reaction to the track has been warm. Cleveland Browns analyst Ken Carman used the song as the setup for a joke about the couple. His comments came as another sports broadcaster, Craig Carton, had also recently criticized Swift over a viral moment involving her wedding ring at a Chiefs game.

Ken Carman Used Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce Song To Make A Divorce Joke About Their Marriage

During The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima LIVE, Carman spoke about the song and its focus on Swift finding her husband. He then turned the conversation into a joke about what Swift could write if her marriage to Travis Kelce ever ended.

“It's just about her finding her husband. The love of her life. Hopefully, that never happens. If they get a divorce, you know the next song. You know what that's going to be?”

Carman then started singing his own version, using Cleveland's river as the punchline.

“River on fire, river on fire. Hey, look over there. That river's on fire. Get some water over there. No, you can't use water. It's an oil fire. We'll get a fire extinguisher. How many fire extinguishers do you need? It's a whole river that's on fire. River on fire.”

????| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for "Cleveland" lyrics video ???? pic.twitter.com/XSmv4EWUDG — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 26, 2026

The joke came after Swift released “Cleveland!” as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The title refers to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where Travis Kelce grew up.

Taylor Swift's “Cleveland!” Focuses On Travis Kelce's Ohio Roots And Their Life Together

The song has several details connected to Kelce. Swift refers to the place where he lived as a child and appears to point toward his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, through her mention of “The Heights.”

The track also moves into their relationship and marriage. Swift sings, “This is the love of my life,” while another line, “Now I'm wearing white,” appears to reference their wedding.

Carman's joke came while the song was already getting attention for its personal details. His comments gave the release a very different connection to Cleveland.

The song also follows another viral Swift moment involving Kelce. After the Chiefs tight end scored his first touchdown of the season against the Colts, Swift pointed toward her wedding ring when cameras showed her at Arrowhead Stadium.

Craig Carton later criticized the moment on The Craig Carton Show, saying Swift had previously appeared unhappy with cameras focusing on her at Chiefs games.

While Swift's song presents Travis Kelce through a personal lens, Carman's reaction turned the release into an NFL talking point of its own.