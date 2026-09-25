Green Bay Packers wanted a strong start at home. Instead Atlanta Falcons walked into Lambeau Field and left with a 35-14 win. The result took Green Bay to 1-2 after three games and ended Green Bay Packers' 13-game winning run in home openers. Jordan Love found it hard to move the offense while the defense gave Atlanta too much room. The loss quickly brought more pressure on Love and Matt LaFleur. Skip Bayless had a strong reaction too. He did not hold back when talking about what he saw from Green Bay.

Skip Bayless Explained Why Jordan Love And Green Bay Packers Looked So Poor During Their 35-14 Home Defeat

Bayless spoke about the Packers on ESPN's First Take after the loss. He pointed to the way Green Bay played despite having home-field advantage against an Atlanta team that had started the season 0-2.

“You look inept, you look incompetent, you look pathetic,” Bayless said.

He also questioned how Green Bay could produce such a poor display after being favored to win the game. Atlanta quickly turned the contest in its favor and scored 27 straight points after Green Bay took an early lead.

Falcons finished with 498 total yards. Bijan Robinson produced more than 200 scrimmage yards and scored twice while Drake London caught nine passes for 194 yards. Atlanta also found ways to keep Green Bay's defense under pressure throughout the night.

HOLY SH*T! ????????????



JORDAN LOVE KEEPS THE PACKERS ALIVE!



ITS OVER LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.???????? pic.twitter.com/A44eodJ3hp — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) September 25, 2026

Love had very little time to settle into the game. He completed only eight of 21 passes for 71 yards with one interception. Green Bay also managed just 17 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Jordan Love's Struggles Added To Matt LaFleur's Problems As Green Bay Fell To 1-2

The loss was bigger than one poor performance from Love. Green Bay struggled across several areas, which made it difficult for the quarterback to get the offense moving.

Green Bay Packers could not run the ball consistently. Their offensive line also struggled to protect Love. Atlanta took advantage of those problems and kept the pressure on Green Bay.

LaFleur accepted that his team had been beaten badly after the game.

“It was a b*tt-whooping,” LaFleur said. “I'm not going to put it on one thing. Certainly, we definitely have to respond better.”

He also refused to place the loss only on the offensive line.

“I don't want to put all the blame on the offensive line,” LaFleur said. “There's enough blame to go around to everybody.”