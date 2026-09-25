Jake Ferguson's latest headline has nothing to do with his two touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys tight end was fined $13,611 by the NFL for mimicking a beer shotgun after scoring against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and he has decided to appeal the penalty.

Ferguson caught four passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns as Dallas beat Washington 37-20 on September 20. After one touchdown, he celebrated by pretending to open and quickly drink a beer. The NFL later ruled that the gesture was an “offensive demonstration” that could be viewed as “in poor taste.”

Jake Ferguson's NFL Fine Comes After Beer Celebration

The fine quickly became a bigger story because Ferguson was not the only player punished for a similar celebration. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined $14,926, while Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves received an $8,847 fine for beer related gestures. Juszczyk has also appealed his penalty.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ferguson's fine and later confirmed that the Cowboys tight end was appealing it. The NFL's wording was also clear, saying Ferguson's imitation of “shotgunning a beer” constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be seen as being in poor taste.

The punishment has also led to criticism from some fans and media members, especially because alcohol brands regularly advertise during NFL broadcasts. WFAA's Mike Leslie questioned the league's stance, pointing to the contrast between penalizing a fake beer celebration and showing beer commercials shortly afterward.

Jake Ferguson Joins Growing List Of NFL Celebration Fines

Ferguson's case is part of a wider group of Week 2 celebration penalties. The NFL also fined Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for their “People's Elbow” celebration, while Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined for an imitation of smoking.

For Ferguson, the timing is notable because his on field performance was one of the bright spots in Dallas' win. His two touchdowns helped the Cowboys beat Washington 37-20, and NFL statistics confirm he finished the game with four catches for 43 yards.

Now Ferguson's focus turns to his appeal as Dallas prepares for its Week 3 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. The $13,611 penalty remains in place for now, but the Cowboys tight end is challenging the decision rather than simply accepting the fine.