Brittany Mahomes has spent years being one of the most scrutinised women in the NFL, not for anything she has done wrong, but simply for existing loudly as the wife of the league's biggest star. Every celebration, every Instagram like, every facial expression has been dissected, mocked, and weaponised by strangers online. As Patrick's career elevated, the negativity only intensified, with critics targeting how she celebrates his success. She did not shrink. And when things got ugly enough, Patrick made sure the internet knew exactly where he stood.

How did Brittany Mahomes deal with years of online hate?

The volume of hate directed at Brittany has only grown as Patrick's career has climbed. With each Super Bowl win, the criticism seemed to multiply, particularly targeting how she celebrates her husband's success. She has been called a gold digger, a narcissist, reckless, and worse. None of it came with any real basis. It was just the particular brand of cruelty the internet reserves for women who dare to enjoy their own lives loudly.

Her response, more often than not, has been to meet it head-on. When asked during an Instagram Q&A whether the constant criticism still affected her, she was direct: "It used to, yes, but not anymore. I could give two sh*ts about people's opinion of me that don't even know me." That was not a performance of toughness. That sounded like someone who had genuinely stopped caring what strangers on the internet thought of her choices.

After facing a wave of backlash in 2024 over a Trump-related Instagram like, Brittany posted on her stories: "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." She followed that with a quote from an evangelist about disagreeing without hatred, adding, "Read that again!"

After another viral moment at the AFC Championship, where her body language while walking through a stadium drew over 416,000 comments on a single TikTok, she posted a quote on her Instagram Story: "I take rumours as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered." Unbothered? Mostly. But never silent.

What did Patrick Mahomes do when Brittany got attacked online?

Patrick Mahomes is known for keeping his public persona clean and professional. He rarely engages in drama. So when he does say something about how his wife is being treated, it lands differently.

In February 2022, after a courtside video at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral and internet users began picking apart Brittany's facial expressions, Mahomes posted on Twitter: "Man people are weird… love you babe." Four words and a tweet. That was it. No long statement, no PR-polished paragraph. Just a man who had watched enough and said so. Brittany responded simply: "I love you."

That exchange said more than any formal defence could have. It was two people not particularly interested in feeding the outrage machine, but not willing to pretend it did not exist either.

More recently, after Chiefs fans were subjected to a disturbing taunt from opposing supporters directed at Patrick, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to call it "disgusting" and demand better. The protection runs both ways in this relationship. She defends him. He defends her. Neither of them seems to be keeping score.

The hate has not stopped. It probably will not. But Brittany Mahomes has made it fairly clear over the years that she is not waiting for the internet to decide she deserves to exist loudly and on her own terms.