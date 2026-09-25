Joe Burrow's move from Ohio State to LSU in 2018 was never simply about leaving one program for another. He had spent three seasons in Columbus without getting the starting job, then graduated and transferred to Baton Rouge for his final two years of eligibility. Eight years later, Burrow has been unusually clear about what pushed him toward that decision. He saw the quarterback situation at Ohio State changing around him, understood his chances were shrinking, and believed he needed somewhere he could finally play. What followed at LSU changed his career, but Burrow says the decision was not made with bitterness toward Ohio State.

Why did Joe Burrow leave Ohio State for LSU?

Joe Burrow's frustration at Ohio State was rooted more in opportunity than resentment. He had battled for playing time but remained behind J.T. Barrett, while Dwayne Haskins emerged as another major obstacle after Burrow suffered a broken hand.

In a past interview, Burrow explained that the situation had become clear to him. “the writing was on the wall,” he said, noting that Haskins had played well after Barrett was injured. Burrow knew staying could mean waiting even longer for a starting role.

The timing mattered, too. Burrow had already graduated, which allowed him to transfer and play immediately under the rules in place at the time. LSU coach Ed Orgeron then made a strong impression during the recruiting process.

Burrow later described his approach at LSU as almost like a job. “I kind of just treated that as like a post-graduation internship, getting ready for what I wanted to do in the NFL.” He focused on training, took online classes and largely avoided distractions.

That mindset says plenty about what the move meant to him. Burrow was not leaving Ohio State simply to find a new campus. He was looking for a real chance to prove what he could do on Saturdays.

What does Joe Burrow think about leaving Ohio State now?

Burrow has never portrayed his Ohio State experience as something he wanted to erase. In fact, he has repeatedly credited the program for helping shape him, even after his LSU career turned him into a national star.

His 2019 season at LSU became one of the greatest quarterback seasons in college football history. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a 15-0 national championship season, then became the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Still, he has acknowledged that he sometimes wondered what staying in Columbus might have produced.

“I probably would have had one year of starting, but who knows what happens with that year,” Burrow said. “So I'm happy with my decision.”

That line captures the whole story. There is no need for Burrow to rewrite his Ohio State years or pretend he knew exactly what LSU would become. He simply needed a place where his opportunity matched his belief in himself.

And when asked whether Ohio State fans held his transfer against him, Burrow offered an answer that has stayed consistent. “Ohio State fans are great.”

The move worked out spectacularly, but the reason behind it was much simpler: Burrow wanted to play.