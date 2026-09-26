What started years ago around the Kansas City Chiefs turned into a love story for Gracie Hunt and Derek Green. The daughter of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt had known Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, since they were young. After reconnecting as adults in 2017, the two stayed close as friends before their relationship became public in 2025. A year later, Green got down on one knee and asked Hunt to marry him, with their families there to witness the moment.

How did Gracie Hunt meet Derek Green?

Hunt and Green did not meet through a recent NFL event or a chance encounter. Their families had Chiefs connections, and according to Hunt, they knew each other from childhood. She told PEOPLE that they played together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year.

The two reconnected as adults in 2017, when Hunt said they met on the sidelines before a game. She later described that period as the start of a friendship that lasted for years.

Their relationship took a different turn in 2025. Hunt first teased the romance with an Instagram post from Arrowhead Stadium, writing, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string.” She later shared a video of the pair with Taylor Swift's “You Belong With Me” and wrote, “I'm dating my best friend.”

Who is Derek Green?

Green followed a path that looked familiar in one important way: football was part of his life long before his relationship with Hunt. He was the son of Trent Green, who spent 15 seasons in the NFL and played six seasons with the Chiefs.

Derek played quarterback at Southern Methodist University and later continued his football career in the European League of Football from 2023 to 2024. His time overseas included stops in Italy, France and Sweden. He also served as a captain and worked with local schools while playing. After football, Green moved toward business. He earned a business administration degree from SMU and later worked in sports and entertainment management at Creative Planning in Dallas.

In April 2026, the couple announced their engagement with photos from Green's proposal. Their parents were there for the moment, making the occasion a meeting of two families that had known the Chiefs world from very different sides.