Trinidad Chambliss has gone from an overlooked quarterback to one of the biggest names in college football. Now, Skip Bayless has taken that rise a step further by putting the Ole Miss quarterback ahead of Arch Manning for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Stephen A. Smith also backed Chambliss after his strong start to the 2026 season, giving the debate around Manning and the top quarterback prospects a new twist. Bayless made his choice while discussing the two quarterbacks on First Take on Friday. He said, “Arch will go first overall just because he's a Manning and the blue blood flows through his veins,” before explaining why he would still select Chambliss. Bayless called him “more poised, more accurate” and said he has “a much bigger clutch gene.”

Skip Bayless Picks Trinidad Chambliss Over Arch Manning

The argument around Chambliss has grown quickly because of what he has done at Ole Miss this season. The quarterback entered 2026 after beginning his college career at Division II Ferris State and going unrecruited out of high school. Through three games, he had completed 77 of 110 passes for 924 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

His biggest test so far came against LSU on September 19. Chambliss completed 33 of 48 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns, then added a rushing score in Ole Miss' 32-24 win. The official Ole Miss Athletics game report confirms that his 14-yard fourth-quarter run gave the Rebels the lead for good.

That performance helped move Chambliss into a much bigger national conversation. Bayless selected him as his first overall pick, while Smith said NFL teams would be making a mistake if they allowed him to fall beyond the first round. With Ole Miss now ranked No. 4, Chambliss has another major test against Florida.

Trinidad Chambliss And Arch Manning Face Big Week 4 Tests

Arch Manning has his own strong case after helping Texas start 3-0. Through three games, he has thrown for 661 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His comeback win over Ohio State also pushed his name back into the early 2027 draft and Heisman conversations.

The next challenge is No. 14 Tennessee, with No. 1 Texas visiting Neyland Stadium on September 26. At the same time, Chambliss and No. 4 Ole Miss are visiting No. 21 Florida. Both quarterbacks therefore have a chance to add another important performance to their growing 2027 draft cases.

For Chambliss, the bigger story is how quickly the conversation has changed. He began his college career at Ferris State before reaching Ole Miss, and now Bayless and Smith are discussing him alongside Manning. The next few games will add more evidence to a quarterback race that is already getting attention.