DK Metcalf's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $30 million, built across seven seasons in Seattle and now into his second year in Pittsburgh, where a four-year, $132 million extension signed on March 9, 2025, the same day as his trade from the Seahawks, has given him financial security on a scale his Seattle contracts never fully provided. At $33 million annually on average, he sits among the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the league.

DK Metcalf's $132 Million Steelers Contract Breakdown

The contract runs through the 2029 season at an average annual value of $33 million. It includes a $30 million signing bonus paid out immediately on signing, $60 million fully guaranteed, and $80 million guaranteed overall including base salary protections in 2025 and 2026. Roster bonuses in 2027, 2028 and 2029 of $6.5 million, $5 million and $5 million respectively keep additional earning potential building into the final years.

His original 2026 cap hit was $31 million, the second-highest cap charge of his deal. In late August, the Steelers restructured his contract, converting $23.7 million of his 2026 base salary into a signing bonus, cutting his 2026 cap charge by $17.775 million to approximately $13.2 million while spreading the converted money across the remaining years of the deal. The restructure gave Pittsburgh significant cap flexibility heading into the season while keeping Metcalf under contract and fully committed for 2026 and beyond.

DK Metcalf Career Earnings and Life in Pittsburgh

Metcalf was drafted by Seattle with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss and spent six seasons with the Seahawks. His career earnings from Seattle contracts reached approximately $55 million across two deals, including a three-year, $72 million extension in 2022 that averaged $24 million annually. The Pittsburgh deal at $33 million annually represents a 37 percent increase on that rate.

His debut Pittsburgh season in 2025 produced 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games, leading the Steelers in receiving yards and touchdowns. He was suspended two games after an altercation with a fan during a Week 16 win at Detroit. He enters 2026 entering his second season alongside Russell Wilson, reuniting with the quarterback he won 72 receptions per season beside during their three shared years in Seattle. Endorsement deals with brands including Nike and Pepsi supplement his contract earnings. The $30 million net worth reflects a career that, at 28 years old, is not close to finished.