Rashee Rice found an unexpected source of motivation while working his way back from knee surgery in 2026. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going through his own long recovery at the same time, and Rice watched him attack rehab every morning. By the time Rice returned to the field, Mahomes' routine had given him little room to slow down. Rice later explained that seeing Mahomes arrive first, already sweating and working hard, pushed him to keep pace during a difficult stretch of his own recovery.

What Patrick Mahomes did during Rashee Rice's knee recovery

Rice returned to Kansas City after his knee surgery and resumed rehab at the Chiefs' facility, where Mahomes was already putting in the work. The quarterback was recovering from knee surgery of his own after suffering a season-ending ACL injury, so Rice had a teammate who understood the daily grind.

Rice recalled that Mahomes was often there before him and already working hard when he arrived. “So, the second I get in there, he's already full sweat and working real hard,” Rice said on the Defending The Kingdom podcast. That routine became something Rice could follow. For him, watching Mahomes work through a longer recovery removed any excuse to fall behind. “I really didn't have an excuse to be behind,” he added.

The two had shared a connection before this rehab period. In 2024, Rice had publicly credited Mahomes for being there for him during his legal troubles, saying the quarterback was only a call away whenever he needed him.

Patrick Mahomes' return gave Rashee Rice another push

Mahomes' own comeback later showed Rice what that hard work could lead to. In Kansas City's season opener against Denver, Mahomes returned to action and quickly showed he trusted his knee. He ran for a 15-yard touchdown on the opening play and later connected with Rice for a 13-yard touchdown during an 80-yard drive.

Rice's return had been important for the Chiefs as well. He played eight games in 2025 and dealt with his knee issues before returning in 2026. Through Kansas City's first two games, he had caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Mahomes had also spoken about feeling normal after his return, saying the leg was the least of his worries because he was sore elsewhere after being away from football for so long. For Rice, though, the recovery period had been shaped by what he saw every morning. Mahomes was not simply a teammate going through rehab. His work gave Rice a daily example to follow.