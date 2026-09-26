Chris Johnson's ALS diagnosis changed more than the former NFL star's daily life. It reshaped the Johnson family's routine and left his wife, Brittany, caring for him around the clock. Since his diagnosis in May 2025, the 39-year-old at the time has needed help with breathing, feeding, changing and movement. Brittany has taken on the role of his primary caregiver while raising their children and trying to preserve family moments. She said the work had changed her life immensely, but she would not choose anyone else for Chris.

How Brittany Johnson cares for Chris Johnson

Brittany's days had taken on a rhythm built around Chris's needs. The former Tennessee Titans running back used a CPAP machine for breathing support and relied on an eye-controlled device to communicate after losing his ability to speak.

Brittany, along with family members, helped feed and change him, while his cousin Tamika Bridges and others stepped in when needed. Physical therapy, stretching and medical care filled much of the family's schedule. "My life has changed immensely as a caregiver,” Brittany says. “It's nonstop, but I wouldn't rather it be anyone else taking care of Chris. I truly believe that this was my calling.”

And for her, the hardest part was watching the changes affect their children. Chris had once exercised with them, coached them and played with his daughter Honey. Now, simple trips outside could require so much planning that the family sometimes felt trapped at home.

Chris Johnson's fight for more time with his family

Chris's illness had given Brittany another concern beyond the demands of caregiving: helping their children understand a life that had changed quickly. She said their daughter Honey, then 7 when Chris was diagnosed, and their 14-year-old twins had lost many of the physical moments they once shared with their father.

Chris said the loss of independence had been difficult because his mind remained clear while his body could no longer do things he had done throughout his life. The family had pursued several treatment trials, though Brittany said none had worked as they expected.

She hoped sharing their experience would bring more attention to ALS and help push research forward. “We need so many eyes on this so other families don't have to endure what we have,” she said. For Brittany, caring for Chris had become part of protecting the family they built while hoping for more time together.