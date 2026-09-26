Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski built a relationship that began with a chance meeting and grew into one of the NFL's best-known couples. They first crossed paths in November 2013 while serving Thanksgiving meals at a charity event connected to the New England Patriots. Kostek was a young Patriots cheerleader, while Gronkowski was one of the team's biggest stars. More than a decade later, the two remained together, while Kostek built her own career as a model and television host.

How long have Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek been together?

Kostek was 21 when she met Gronkowski, and their connection did not begin as a romance. During the 2013 charity event, Gronkowski slipped her his phone number. At the time, Patriots rules made dating between players and cheerleaders complicated, so the pair kept things private before eventually going public in 2015.

Their relationship hit a difficult point in 2017 when they briefly split. Kostek later said the breakup gave her time to focus on herself and helped shape the next stage of her career. She moved to Los Angeles and later earned a place in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first open casting call. She made her debut in 2018 and appeared on the cover the following year.

The couple eventually found their way back to each other. They continued their relationship through Gronkowski's move from the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his 2022 NFL retirement.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski's thoughts on marriage

Marriage had remained a personal topic for Kostek and Gronkowski, but neither had announced an engagement. In 2022, Kostek told Us Weekly that she would be excited if Gronkowski proposed.

“He's my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him,” she said.

In May 2026, Kostek spoke about their future during PEOPLE's WAG World series. She said she had once expected to be married with children by her current age, but she had learned not to measure her life against someone else's timeline. She also spoke about the pressure from outside opinions on her relationship. Kostek said she had learned to listen to herself rather than let other people decide what her life should look like.

Gronkowski had his own view of what kept the relationship strong. In 2024, he called Kostek the “secret sauce” behind their romance. Kostek gave the credit to someone else instead: their French Bulldog, Ralphie, whom she jokingly called the “glue” holding them together.