The pressure around Matt LaFleur grew quickly after the Green Bay Packers were beaten 35-14 by the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. John Middlekauff then raised a bigger question on his 3 & Out podcast, wondering whether the Packers' front office could eventually turn on LaFleur if the team cannot fix its problems.

Green Bay entered Thursday night looking to protect its long home-opening streak, but Atlanta controlled much of the game and handed the Packers their first home-opening loss since 2013. The Packers are now 1-2, while boos from the Lambeau crowd added another layer to an already difficult night.

John Middlekauff Raises Questions About Matt LaFleur After Packers' Loss

Middlekauff did not treat the defeat as just another early-season loss. On 3 & Out, he pointed to the way Green Bay struggled on offense and questioned what could happen inside the organization if those problems continue. His concern was focused on pressure building around LaFleur as the season moves forward.

“I just wonder if the GM is going to start backstabbing Matt LaFleur and we start having issues internally,” Middlekauff said, according to the report from Sportskeeda. He also pointed out that coaching a major NFL brand such as Green Bay or Dallas brings extra attention when results become poor.

The numbers from Thursday explain why the conversation became so serious. Green Bay managed only 17 rushing yards on nine attempts, while Jordan Love threw 53 passes. Atlanta gained 498 total yards and held the ball for more than 37 minutes, turning an early 7-0 deficit into a 35-14 win.

Matt LaFleur And Packers Face Pressure After Lambeau Field Boos

LaFleur did not hide his frustration after the game. He called the loss “a humbling night” and said the Packers need to take a serious look at what went wrong. Packers.com reported that Green Bay allowed Atlanta to score 27 straight points after taking its early lead.

The reaction inside Lambeau Field made the night harder. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft acknowledged the boos from the home crowd but said he still thinks of the stadium as home. Green Bay now has extra time to work on its problems before facing Tampa Bay in Week 4.

For LaFleur, the next game will come with plenty of attention after a 1-2 start and two losses by at least 17 points. Middlekauff's comments do not mean the Packers have decided anything about their coach, but they show how quickly outside pressure can grow after a loss this large.