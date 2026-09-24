Shedeur Sanders is suddenly at the center of a new Cleveland Browns trade prediction, just days after Deshaun Watson helped the team beat Tampa Bay. ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo said he expects the Browns to move Sanders before the November 10 trade deadline and believes Watson could start around a dozen games this season. Rizzo's comments are a prediction, not confirmation that Cleveland is actively shopping Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders Trade Prediction Comes After Deshaun Watson's Strong Week 2

The timing of Tony Rizzo's prediction is tied closely to Watson's latest performance. The Browns quarterback completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The victory came after Cleveland lost its opener to Jacksonville.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Rizzo said, “I think the Browns deal Shedeur before the deadline, I think Gabriel's your backup and Taylen Green is your third. I think Deshaun could start a dozen games. I do. I hope so.” He also pointed to Dillon Gabriel returning from injured reserve as part of that possible quarterback setup.

That would be a major change for Sanders, who competed with Watson for the starting job during training camp. Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he started seven games as a rookie. The trade idea now gives his quarterback future another angle.

Giant's Shedeur Sanders Interest Adds Another Twist To Browns Trade Talk

The conversation around Sanders grew again after New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season ending knee injury. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith then said the Giants should pursue Sanders, giving the Browns a possible team that could need another quarterback.

Smith said on First Take, “I would tell the Giants to go out and pursue Shedeur Sanders.” New York is currently expected to use Jameis Winston, while head coach John Harbaugh has indicated the team is open to quarterback options after Dart's injury.

Still, the Browns have not announced that Sanders is available in a trade. Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland has also questioned whether another team would actually make an offer, asking, “Who wanted him before the Browns?” For now, Sanders remains with Cleveland while Watson holds the starting job.