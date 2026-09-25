Dak Prescott is in the news for more than one reason this week. Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently reached a major career mark and received strong praise from team legend Troy Aikman. The former Cowboys quarterback spoke about Prescott's leadership, pressure and growth during his weekly radio appearance. At the same time Prescott's former fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, responded to pregnancy rumors and made fresh comments about their past relationship. The two stories have placed Prescott in the spotlight again with his work on the field getting praise while his personal life continues to draw attention.

Troy Aikman Explains What Stands Out Most About Dak Prescott And His Cowboys career

Aikman spoke about Prescott during his appearance on The Musers on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket.

The praise came after Prescott became the Dallas Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown passes. He also helped the team secure its first win of the season.

Aikman said Prescott's ability to deal with pressure has impressed him the most.

“He's a great player, so that's always been impressive. But I think what's really impressed me is how he's handled the pressures and demands of that job and everything it entails,” Aikman said.

He also called Prescott an exceptional leader and praised the way he represents the Cowboys.

“He always says the right things, and it's very authentic. I think he does an amazing job in that regard,” Aikman added.

????Dak Prescott's former fiancé has accused him of cheating on her pic.twitter.com/UaXJ8xZyXr — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 24, 2026

The former Cowboys quarterback also discussed the difficult start for several NFL teams after injuries to Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart.

Sarah Jane Ramos Brings Fresh Attention To Dak Prescott's Personal Life

While Prescott received praise for his football career his personal life also became a talking point.

Ramos recently denied pregnancy rumors after an Instagram account questioned whether she was expecting a child.

“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I've been in a long time!” she wrote.

She then made a claim about her past relationship, saying she was happier after leaving an unhappy situation.

“That's usually what happens when you aren't getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy,” Ramos wrote.

Prescott and Ramos canceled their planned April 2026 wedding. They have two daughters together. Ramos had also previously denied reports that a prenup caused their breakup.

The latest comments add another layer to a week in which Prescott has been recognized for a major Cowboys career achievement while his private life remains under public attention.