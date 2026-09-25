Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, has built a sports career of her own, making their relationship more than a typical NFL storyline. The couple made their relationship public in September 2020, then spent months handling long-distance before Love proposed in Tuscany in June 2024. They married in June 2025 and welcomed their first child, daughter Rayna Capri Love, in May 2026. Stone has also made her own mark in volleyball, from a standout Oregon career to professional stops in France, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

Who is Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone?

Stone is a professional volleyball player and a University of Oregon alumna who studied journalism. Her college career gave her a strong identity in sports long before she became known as Love's wife.

At Oregon, Stone finished with a .336 career hitting percentage and 429 block assists, both strong marks in the program's record book. She earned three All-Pac-12 selections during her final three seasons.

Her professional career has taken her beyond college volleyball. Stone played in France and Puerto Rico, competed in Athletes Unlimited and signed with San Diego Pro Volleyball. She has also appeared in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit coverage.

Her family connection to football is notable too. Her father, Ron Stone, was an NFL offensive guard who played for the Cowboys, Giants, 49ers and Raiders before retiring in 2006.

How did Jordan Love and Ronika Stone meet?

Love and Stone were first publicly linked on Instagram in September 2020, but their early relationship was not always easy. In 2021, Stone revealed they had gone eight months without seeing each other as they managed a long-distance relationship.

That period shows how their relationship developed. Stone continued her volleyball career, while Love was working toward establishing himself in Green Bay.

Stone has also shared personal moments from their relationship. For Love's 25th birthday in November 2023, she called him her "twin flame" and wrote, "25 years around the sun for my guy. I'm so blessed to have you in my life," before praising him as the perfect partner.

When did Jordan Love and Ronika Stone get married?

Love proposed to Stone in June 2024 during a trip to Castello di Celsa in Tuscany. He shared photos from the proposal with the caption, "First step to forever."

The couple married in June 2025 and welcomed their first child. Their daughter, Rayna Capri Love, was born in May 2026.

Stone has also shown a playful side when football enters the picture. After Green Bay beat Dallas in January 2024, she joked on Instagram Stories, "What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?"

That moment fits the broader picture of Stone's public role. She supports Love, but she also has her own career, sports background and voice. For Packers fans, that distinction matters.