Travis Kelce drew plenty of attention after marrying Taylor Swift, but inside the Kansas City Chiefs facility, Eric Bieniemy saw the same player he had coached years earlier. The Chiefs offensive coordinator spoke about Kelce on Thursday, September 24, ahead of Kansas City's road game against the Miami Dolphins. Bieniemy acknowledged that Kelce had become a megastar, yet said fame had not changed his approach. His comments offered a look at the side of Kelce that mattered most inside the Chiefs locker room.

Eric Bieniemy on Travis Kelce

Bieniemy had worked with Kelce for years before leaving Kansas City in 2022. He returned as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2026, giving him another chance to work closely with the veteran tight end. When asked whether Kelce had changed, Bieniemy made it clear that he had not seen much difference.

“Trav has always been Trav to me,” Bieniemy said, adding that Kelce had consistently shown the same behavior. He praised Kelce's attitude and approach before joking about the tight end's marriage to Swift.

“Well, I think he married up, but he's always remained the same,” Bieniemy said. He then pointed to the qualities that continued to matter inside the team. According to the coach, Kelce provided leadership and gave the group the energy it needed. The comment came after Kelce had opened the season strongly. He had helped Kansas City start 2-0 and had produced 101 receiving yards in the overtime win over Indianapolis.

Travis Kelce's mentality under Eric Bieniemy

Kelce had spoken about Bieniemy's return earlier in September and focused on the mentality the coach brought back to Kansas City. On the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce described Bieniemy's presence as a breath of fresh air and explained how the coach pushed players to build a tougher mindset through repetition.

Kelce said Bieniemy's approach encouraged the team to keep attacking the same challenge until that attitude became part of its identity. He called that one of the things Bieniemy had been “unbelievable” at. That connection had history behind it. Kelce had previously called Bieniemy one of his favorite coaches and people, saying the coach had helped him grow as both a player and a person. Their relationship had included tense moments too, including a heated sideline exchange in 2019, but Kelce later described Bieniemy as a father figure.

With the two back together in Kansas City, Bieniemy said Kelce was still the same player even after all the attention around him.