Even after becoming the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin Juszczyk built a name for herself through fashion. The designer drew major attention after Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore her custom NFL jackets during the 2023 season. Her designs had also been worn by stars including Simone Biles and Olivia Culpo. What started as a passion for creating unique game-day outfits grew into a business of its own, with Kristin later securing an NFL licensing deal and launching her fashion brand. But her journey to that point had started long before the viral moment.

All about Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin

Kristin Juszczyk was a New York native who studied business at Towson University after first attending the University of Rhode Island. She had planned to work in real estate and earned her license in Maryland, but Kyle's move to San Francisco with the 49ers in 2017 pushed her to rethink that path.

She chose fashion instead and launched her first clothing brand, Origin, in 2018. Later, she focused on reworked NFL clothing through Designs By Kristin. Her custom pieces gained attention during the 2023 season, especially after Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore matching Chiefs jackets designed by her.

Kristin's work had also caught the attention of Simone Biles and Olivia Culpo. Her growing popularity led to an NFL licensing deal that allowed her to use team logos on her designs. In January 2025, she launched Off Season with Good American's Emma Grede, taking her NFL fashion business to a wider audience.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk's relationship

Kyle and Kristin first met in Maryland in 2014 while Kristin attended Towson and Kyle played for the Baltimore Ravens. Their relationship grew over the next few years, and Kyle proposed on a beach in May 2017.

The couple married on July 6, 2019, at Cedar Lakes Estate in upstate New York. Kristin wore a long-sleeve Berta wedding dress, while Kyle chose a black tuxedo. She later described writing their own wedding vows as one of her favorite moments from the weekend. The two had also supported each other's careers. Kristin told Niners Nation that Kyle often served as her model and gave his opinion on her designs. Kyle, meanwhile, repeatedly made sure she received credit when her work went viral.

After Swift wore one of Kristin's jackets, Kyle wrote on X that it was “made by Kristin Juszczyk” and called her “an absolute star.” He later said some of her pieces took “20 hours alone” to create. Kristin had also remained a regular presence at 49ers games, often wearing her own custom team designs.