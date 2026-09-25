Jameson Williams enters Week 3 with something to prove as the Detroit Lions prepare to host the New York Jets at Ford Field. Detroit's explosive receiver has managed six catches for 78 yards through two games, numbers well below expectations after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His speed still changes how defenses line up, but the Lions now need that threat to become tangible production. With both teams carrying 1-1 records, Sunday offers Williams an ideal stage to rediscover his rhythm and help Detroit respond after a difficult loss in Buffalo.

Why Williams Must Deliver Against The Jets

Williams' slow opening has not resulted from a lack of opportunity. He drew nine targets against New Orleans, finishing with four catches for 45 yards, but several passes escaped him. One week later, he caught two of four targets for 33 yards as Detroit fell 41-31 to the Bills.

That leaves Williams without a touchdown and waiting for the explosive connection with Jared Goff that powered his 2025 campaign. He produced a career-high 1,117 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, establishing himself as more than a decoy opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Head coach Dan Campbell refused to overreact after the opener. He praised Williams for returning to the huddle without allowing mistakes to affect his effort. That response reflects progress, but Detroit needs sharper execution. Williams is playing plenty of snaps and running routes consistently; the next step is converting those opportunities into catches that change Sunday's contest.



How Detroit Can Unlock Its Deep Threat

The Jets present a challenge. Aaron Glenn's team opened with a 23-10 victory over Tennessee before losing to Green Bay in overtime. Their defense has enough speed to make Detroit work, but Williams can place stress on any secondary.

His influence extends beyond receptions. When Williams pushes vertically, safeties must respect his acceleration, creating room underneath for St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit cannot settle for the attention he attracts. Against New York, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing should find early touches that build confidence before taking shots downfield.

The matchup matters for Detroit's outlook. The Lions escaped Week 1 with an overtime win over New Orleans, then allowed 41 points in Buffalo. With defensive concerns mounting, Goff and the offense may carry a heavy scoring burden.

One completion could alter the game and Williams' season. Sunday is not a final judgment, but it is a timely opportunity to remind everyone why his speed remains central to Detroit's ambitions.