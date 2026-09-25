Karrueche Tran stood by Deion Sanders during one of the toughest periods of his life. The actress was with the Colorado coach as he went through cancer treatment in 2025, but the two kept their relationship private at first. Sanders later opened up about Tran and the place she had in his life. Tran, too, spoke about being happy in her dating life. By 2026, the couple had become more open, giving fans a much closer look at their relationship.

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran's relationship

Sanders and Tran first drew dating rumours in July 2025 after Tran appeared in videos from Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media. She was seen at Sanders' hospital bedside before he underwent surgery to remove his bladder after his cancer diagnosis.

At the time, neither rushed to confirm the relationship. Sanders even avoided a question about Tran during an appearance on former NFL player Asante Samuel's podcast. Tran, however, later gave a clearer answer during an August 2025 podcast appearance.

When asked if she was dating, Tran simply said, “Yeah, I'm dating.” She added, “If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it.” She said she knew what she wanted and would not stay in a relationship if she was unhappy. By late December, Sanders and Tran had gone Instagram official. In January 2026, Sanders discussed their relationship on his Tubi series, 'We Got Time Today'. He praised Tran as a “good woman” and “good person,” saying she had “added so much to my life and my days and my moments.”

Karrueche Tran stood by Deion Sanders

Tran's support became especially clear during Sanders' health struggles. In 2025, he underwent bladder removal surgery, and she remained by his side during that difficult period. Later reports said Sanders gave her the option to leave, but Tran chose to stay.

Their relationship became more visible through videos shared by Deion Jr. In May 2026, he filmed his father and Tran visiting First Monday Canton, a monthly flea market in Texas. Tran joked with Sanders during the outing, giving viewers a look at their relaxed side.

The couple also shared moments from a trip to St. Croix. In September 2026, Tran showed support again after Sanders received prosthetic toes following the amputation of his big toe and second toe years earlier.Their public appearances showed a relationship that had moved from quiet speculation to a much more open part of Sanders' life.