The Giants have lost Jaxson Dart for the season, and Stephen A. Smith believes New York should look beyond its current quarterback room. Dart suffered a serious knee injury in the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will undergo surgery. Jameis Winston is now set to take over, but his performance against Los Angeles has already raised questions about whether he can keep the offense competitive. Smith has a different idea. He wants the Giants to explore a move for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, even if such a deal would be difficult to make.

Why does Stephen A. Smith want the Giants to pursue Shedeur Sanders?

Smith's argument is less about replacing Dart directly and more about finding a stronger option behind him. Winston completed only 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards with an interception after replacing Dart against the Rams, as New York struggled to generate much offense in a 28-6 loss.

Speaking on *First Take*, Smith made his preference clear.

“If there was a possible way they could pull it off, I would tell the Giants to go out and pursue Shedeur Sanders. I ain't gonna lie to you. That would be what was on my mind personally. Let me tell you something about this whole Jameis Winston situation. Yeah, they knew it. They signed him to a $13 million extension…It ain't about looking for a top 30 quarterback. It's about looking for a better backup than Jameis Winston,” Smith said on First Take.

"I would tell the Giants to go and pursue Shedeur Sanders."



—@stephenasmith on the Giants' QB situation ???? pic.twitter.com/C2mIJkAfO2 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 24, 2026

Smith then framed the issue around whether New York can actually find an upgrade.

“Could you find that? That's the real question. Can you can you pull that off if you're the New York Giants? Because that's what you're looking for right now.”

That puts the focus squarely on Winston's ability to hold the job rather than on Dart's long-term role with the Giants.

Could the Giants actually trade for Shedeur Sanders?

The bigger problem is that Sanders may not be a realistic option. He is with the Browns, who have their own quarterback situation to manage, and there is no indication that Cleveland is looking to move him. Other reports have also noted that New York would need to weigh how a replacement fits the offense built around Dart.

Sanders also does not offer the same running threat that Dart brings to the Giants' offense. That matters because changing quarterbacks midseason can force a team to adjust more than just its passing game.

For now, Winston remains the starter. The Giants host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, giving him an immediate chance to respond to the concerns created by his rough outing against Los Angeles.